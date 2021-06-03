Thank you for assistance
On May 15 and 16, the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club held its 30th annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament in a COVID-safe manner. With 644 anglers participating in our tournament this year, the traffic entering and exiting our clubhouse property on Route 6 is a very real safety concern.
The use of PenDOTs electronic signs has been a godsend in slowing traffic in past years. This year was difficult obtaining them as PenDOT had signs out of service, etc. Our club then investigated renting them, but it was cost prohibitive to do that. We then reached out to Rep. Owlett’s office to see if they could possibly assist us in obtaining those electronic signs for our tournament.
PennDOT/Wellsboro was able to come up with two signs one of which was placed in the east bound lane with the other in the west bound lane. A big thank you to Rep. Owlett’s office, PennDOT and the state police for your time as well. Our whole area prospers when we all work together.
Jim Baney
President, Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club
Congressman should know who he works for
Fred Keller is at it again. He’s supposed to be our U.S. Representative but that seems to be the last thing on his mind. I thought he would have resigned by now after trying to cancel all of our votes and overturn the last election but it looks like he’s still hanging around.
According to the website Justfacts.votesmart.org, Keller’s voting record since Jan. 1 looks like this: 27 no and 2 yes. The latest no vote was for the National Commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital Complex Act. Why wouldn’t someone who was cowering in a corner someplace want to support the brave men and women who were protecting him by investigating the affair so that it doesn’t happen again? What exactly is he doing down there in Washington anyway?
Keller needs to figure out who he is really working for, and if not, he should apologize, resign and stop drawing a salary until the next election when we can boot him out of office. People in leadership positions need to follow their conscience and lead, not just do what a party boss tells them to do. They need to protect our Constitution, our Capital and our right to vote.
Bob Borzok
Wellsboro
Time to play ball
A civil war began April 24, 1965, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It started when civilian and military supporters of former President Bosch overthrew acting President Cabral. US diplomats in Santo Domingo started preparations for evacuating 3,500 U.S citizens. President Johnson authorized the transformation of evacuation operations into a military intervention which was aimed at preventing what he perceived as a second Cuban Revolution.
On April 30, the US military intervened in the conflict; combat teams and heavy equipment were dispatched. On May 5, the Organization of American States Peace Committee arrived and a ceasefire agreement was signed. OAS members established the Inter-American Peace Force with the goal of maintaining peace. The IAPF had 1,748 mostly Brazilian troops and was headed by Brazilian General Alvim. On May 26, U.S. forces began gradually withdrawing from the island. However, rioting and unrest still persisted.
The insurgents controlled the central area of Santo Domingo and Citibank was inaccessible; limited operations were conducted in a suite at Hotel Embajador near the airport and safeguarded by U.S. Marines. I was sent to Santo Domingo to assess the situation. Upon returning I was debriefed by a senior VP then appointed to supervise reconstituting bank records.
My wife and I left for the DR on Dec. 26 and settled in the outskirts of Santo Domingo. Although we could hear bombs and grenades going off at night, we felt relatively safe; the rioting was confined to the center of Santo Domingo. Our house was situated on a large corner lot facing a side street along the main road, with a large field in back.
On a Sunday, a few months after we arrived, we heard loud noises outside and went out to investigate and encountered three helicopters circling overhead. As we watched the helicopters, four troop carriers arrived and soldiers began disembarking. Then the helicopters began parachuting large bundles onto the field and the solders ran over and began opening them. By this time our concern had escalated. However, the ecstatic soldiers began removing bats, balls, gloves and other baseball gear and began playing ball. As we watch in great relief we realized that the Dominican soldiers had had enough of the rioting and wanted to move on to their national pastime – baseball.
We’ve had enough of shut downs. It’s time to move on from the coronavirus pandemic and open up Pennsylvania.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Writer urges public to attend meeting
Are the Wellsboro council members honestly representing the taxpayers of the borough who they were elected to represent?
There have been many letters to the editor on chickens, but the first one that caught my attention was from Steve Gastrock, who has lived in the borough for over 60 years. In fact, he lived in the exact same home where the family which has been told by the council that they cannot raise chickens there.
Steve, who now lives in the home next door to the chicken-raising family, lived with the freedom of having a wide range of animals in his neighborhood: dairy cows, sheep, mules, rabbits, pheasants, turkeys and chickens without one complaint.
Other letters have advocated keeping chickens in this area and to my knowledge none have opposed. I personally am proud of all the taxpayers who have taken advantage of their right to free speech and devoted time and effort to express their feelings on a family keeping chickens.
Should we continue to allow the council, which is elected by the people, to chip away at our freedoms of what we do on our “private property”? I challenge anyone in Wellsboro to join me on a ride up Bodine Street, where the chickens lived peacefully with a family who has a young boy.
I am haunted by the photo of this little boy (found in the Wellsboro Gazette) holding one of his chickens at his home near their chicken coop. Neighbors say this is one of the best architecturally-built, fastidiously-kept chicken coop that they ever saw. Now, the little boy’s chickens are living somewhere else just because our council of seven members, which includes the mayor say: “Chickens can not be raised in the borough.”
Can even one of these council members explain why chickens are restricted and not other animals? The children of the borough of Wellsboro will never have the experience of raising any kind of animal, outside of a dog or cat, under these rules and regulations.
Please consider attending the council meeting on June 14 at 5 p.m. in the borough building at 14 Crafton St. and let the council know you care how they vote. Officials who can not abide by voters’ wishes should be voted from office.
Patty Kramer
Wellsboro