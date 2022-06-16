Liberty Hair opened its doors this past February and stands ready to provide affordable hair care.
Owner Rachel Major has worked for eight years as a hair stylist with JC Penny Hair, Regis Salon and Great Clips. During Covid, she needed to take a break from work to care for her kids but she’s excited for this new opportunity.
Major, who lives in Cogan Station, decided to open her own salon to offer haircuts in the Liberty community after the barber in town closed his shop to retire during Covid. Her father, Rick Foresman, has been instrumental in helping her with this. Their goal was to give everyone access to an affordable haircut that would be close to home.
To achieve this, Foresman added an extension when building his garage to provide space for his daughter’s business. This allowed her to open her own salon as well as allow her kids, ages three and five, to be cared for by her mother when she’s at work.
She enjoys the freedom and flexibility of having her own salon.
“It’s nice to be able to make my own hours,” she said. “It allows me to build my own schedule how I need it.”
One of Major’s favorite parts of her salon is the atmosphere.
“A lot of people have said that they like the way we’ve designed the space,” she said. “They’ve told us it feels cozy which is nice to hear because we’ve been able to design it ourselves.
“Most of it is locally sourced,” added Foresman. “The wood on the trim was from Arnot Building Supply and has been naturally weathered. A couple of the chairs we have are from a salon that closed and they add a retro feel to the environment as well.”
Liberty Hair offers haircuts and washes to people of all ages and Major plans to expand her services in the future.
“We’re planning on offering facial waxing soon and are hoping to add hair color eventually as well,” she said. “We’re hoping to eventually be open later and continue to support the community.
“We’re going day by day,” said Foresman. “This has been a long time coming and we’re excited to finally open our doors.”
Liberty Hair is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon and is located just past North Penn-Liberty High School on Route 414. They take walk-ins or customers can schedule an appointment by calling them at 570-532-8095. Liberty Hair is also on Facebook and Instagram.