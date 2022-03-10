The ELCA has invited us Lutherans to study, pray, reflect and give during ELCA World Hunger’s 40 Days of Giving for our families, our neighbors and communities around the world. Sponsored by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For resources go to the following website: https://www.elca.org/Our-Work/Relief-and-Development/ELCA-World-Hunger/40-Days-Resources?.
Attention North Penn-Liberty seniors, if you are planning to attend college, you can apply for the Kathryn Brion Scholarship, which will be awarded in your sophomore year of college. Applications are available in Liberty and Salem churches, or you can contact, Baiba Kreger at 570-447-5343, Karen Bloom at 570-419-0418 or Barb Buchanan at 570-353-6983. Applications must be returned to one of us by April 10.
Emma Williams, daughter of Lisa and Joe Williams of Liberty, is on the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Our sympathies go to the friends and family of Tom Russell.