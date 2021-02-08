Local and state agencies are urging Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman to resign amidst sexual assault charges.
“There is no place in our communities for sexual violence in any form – especially at the hands of the elected official who swore an oath to uphold the law and hold those who break it accountable. We call for his resignation from office,” said a press release from The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center of Bradford County.
Megan Wells, Bradford County's court-appointed child advocate, also issued a letter to Salsman calling for his resignation.
"In this role, I have asked children and their families to trust the system...I cannot in good conscious ask these parents to send these precious, vulnerable children to you," Wells wrote. "I appreciate that you are innocent until proven guilty; that is indeed a hallmark of our criminal justice system. But you need not act in your role as District Attorney until proven guilty."
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape filed an official complaint against Salsman with the disciplinary board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The complaint asks the court to suspend Salsman’s law license.
"Reports of sexual abuse and solicitation of prostitution undermine the credibility and trust that are essential for a district attorney to work successfully with victims of sexual abuse," said the press release from PCAR. "Victims in Bradford County—and throughout the Commonwealth—deserve elected officials who will serve in their best interests, not exploit their vulnerabilities for their own gratification."
ARCC Executive Director Amy Miller said in ARCC's release, “We admire and extend our support to all of the victims who have come forward to share their experiences. It takes an incredible amount of courage for a survivor to come forward, and the level of attention surrounding a high-profile case such as this makes it even more daunting to speak out.”