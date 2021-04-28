COUDERSPORT — Saturday, May 1 will be a busy day (9 a.m until 3 p.m.) in downtown Coudersport, as the first-ever, grass-roots Fun Fest is planned to take over.
The Fun Fest will kick off 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Mitchell Park with a 5k Glow Run/Walk.
No one should be hungry after spending time at the Fun Fest on Saturday, with several good eats available, including the Red Horse Grill at the Consistory, God’s Country Kettle Corn at Kaytee’s Restaurant and Market, $3 Hanks Float at Cream ‘n Sugar, Table 105 food truck at the corner of C&N Bank, Lemonade by Lilly at Mama Made, breakfast at the Tea Room, hotdogs and burgers at Ace Hardware with the Backpack Program, cotton candy at Deb’s Candy Shoppe, chicken barbecue at the ambulance hall, free maple cookies at the Potter County Artisan Center, Jaderjohn’s Food Truck at the Crittenden, Hamilton’s Maple Truck at Always in Bloom and wine slushies and wine tasting at the Riley Gallery (next to the Crittenden).
Kids will have plenty to do throughout the day, with a dunk tank set up at the Consistory and a clown at Cream ‘n Sugar. Kite’s Kids face painting will be at Powerhouse Gym, a Coudersport youth baseball tag day, a free, make-and-take bubble bath play dough at Mama Made, Hershey’s Market will have a kids planting make-and-take at NAPA, PTSA rock painting will be on the lawn next to Cahilly’s Law Office and the Potter County Drug and Alcohol Prevention will have a treasure dig at the Consistory.
The Coudersport Little League will have corn hole set up for kids on the grass lawn by Cahilly’s Law Office.
As for shopping and entertainment, Coudersport is the place to be. A car show and vendors will be at the Consistory. People can get a massage at Mama Made. The Potter County ATV/UTV Club will be set up at the C&N Bank. Tastefully Simple will be at the movie theater, as will God’s Country Crafts and Creations and Long Welding Services Metal Art.
Celebrate the grand opening of Bare Beauty Studio at 515 East 2nd Street and Kudrick’s Garden center opening.
A ladies rummage sale will be at the Methodist Church (April 29-May 1), a plant sale will be at the Riley Gallery, as will Jenna-June Art.
The maternity closet will be open at the Catholic church.
The Black Forest Falcons Cast and Blast will be at Deb’s Candy Shoppe.
The moon tree ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. the arboretum. Students in Ms. Elliott’s art class at Coudersport Elementary painted rocks that will be placed around the plaque and tree. There will be some speeches via Zoom and in person, and a blessing of the ohi:yo’/Allegheny, as well as the tree.
The Coudersport Marching Band will preform at 5 p.m. in the arboretum.