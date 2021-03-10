The 39th annual recognition banquet for Youth Leaders of Tomorrow will look a bit different this year, but will still have the same mission of recognizing youth leaders in the Mansfield area.
The Youth Leaders of Tomorrow event originated many years ago by the Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Tioga School District to honor seniors who have been exemplary students throughout their high school careers. This year, students nominated are:
New Covenant Academy: Timothy Allen, Carley Smith and Elizabeth Burke
North-Penn Liberty: Colton Litzelman, Kiersten Mitstifer, Shaelynn Mosher, Taylor Nelson, Bridgette Russel and Ryann Upham
North-Penn Mansfield: Katie Augustine, Ashley Brubaker, Curtis Craig, Emma Eglesia, Charisma Grega, Alison Koval, Madison Milheim, Alex Stein and Jade Stubblefield.
Rather than have the award presentation program in person, the 18 youth leader candidates will be recognized via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22. The keynote speaker is Tom McMillen.
Chris Jones, chamber president, will give the welcome and introduction, followed by an invocation by the Rev. Mark Scafidi of the Church of the New Covenant. Sam Rotella, Southern Tioga School District superintendent, and Kjell Fenn, headmaster of New Covenant Academy, will present scholarships and awards.
Citations and certificates will be given by Kimberly Johns on behalf of Rep. Clint Owlett and Deborah Rudy, on behalf of Sen. Cris Dush.
Rachel Green, admissions director of Mansfield University, will present Mansfield University certificates and scholarships.
The link for the Youth Leader of Tomorrow’s Zoom is https://mansfield.zoom.us/j/5706624811. The meeting ID is 5706624811.
Photos and bios of each youth leader candidate will be in the March 18 Gazette.