The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Demetrius Lamont Jackson, 42, of Rochester, Ny., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of marijuana — small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia . On Nov. 24, 2021, police observed a black Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Route 15 at a high rate of speed. During a traffic stop the officer smelled marijuana. Jackson, a passenger, stated that he had a medical marijuana card. The marijuana was not in a prescription container. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb 16.
Brian William Farnsworth, 39, of Osceola, has been charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and burglary. On Nov. 21, 2021, two officers responded to a report of a burglary at 153 Mainsburg Rd., Sullivan Township. Video surveillance showed three people entering and exiting the residence carrying objects. The homeowner reported $11,5000 cash, $30,000-40,000 worth of jewelry and $400-500 worth of Kennedy half dollars missing. A Tioga County Children and Youth Services employee later identified two of the actors, a juvenile and his father Brian Farnsworth. The juvenile’s mother later identified one actor as her ex-husband Brian Farnsworth. Farnsworth admitted on Jan. 3 to burglarizing and stealing items from the residence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Travis Daniel Southard, 23, of Osceola, has been charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and burglary. On Nov. 21, 2021, two officers responded to a report of a burglary at 153 Mainsburg Rd., Sullivan Township. Video surveillance showed three people going entering and exiting the residence carrying objects. The homeowner reported $11,5000 cash, $30,000-40,000 worth of jewelry and $400-500 worth of Kennedy half dollars missing. Southard was later interviewed and stated that the car the three actors were traveling in broke down outside 153 Mainsburg Rd. On Jan. 3, Southward admitted to burglarizing the residence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.