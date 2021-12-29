Timothy Scott Bowers, 30, of Wellsboro, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with driving with operating privileges suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. On Dec. 9, police observed Bowers driving on roadways laned for traffic on Route 6 west of Mansfield. Bowers was found to have a clear plastic baggie and a metallic snorting pipe in his possession. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.

