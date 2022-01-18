The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Patrick John Meyer, 30, of Roaring Branch, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 10, 2021, police observed a black Mitsubishi sedan make a wide right turn onto N. Main St., Mansfield. A search of the vehicle resulted in marijuana and a glass pipe containing residue. The glass pipe tested positive for methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Nathan Mitchell Bassett, 29, of Canton, has been charged with possession of small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on roadways land for traffic. During a traffic stop Dec. 10, 2021, police found marijuana, 44 small unused plastic bags, a used hypodermic needle, a clear baggie containing brown powder suspected to be a narcotic and a plastic baggie containing pills. The brown powder later tested positive for meth. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Lucas James Sherwood, 19, of Montoursville, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Nov. 18, 2021, police observed a white Ford Focus sedan cross the double yellow and white fog lines while traveling at an excessive speed. Sherwood admitted to possessing marijuana and police found a grinder, a smoking pipe and plastic bottle smoking devices. Sherwood admitted to possession of all illegal contraband. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
James W. Martin, 27, of Mansfield, has been charged with harassment-subject other to physical contact and criminal mischief-damage property. On Nov. 2, 2021, Kali Furlong of Richmond Township called police to report that after a verbal argument between Martin and Furlong, Martin put his hands on her neck. He was then told to leave the property by Furlong. Martin put his belongings in his car and while doing this scratched the rear hatch trunk of Furlong’s vehicle with a sharp object. There is an estimate of $1488.91 in damages. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Patrick G Seeley, 41, of Covington, has been charged with criminal use of communication facility, possession of a controlled substance by persons not registered and two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Between Sept. and Oct. 2021, Seeley sold $1200 worth of methamphetamine to a police confidential informant. The meth totaled 37.83 grams. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 19.
Peter Jay Grant, 51, of Blossburg, has been charged with two counts of simple assault and two counts of strangulation-harassment. Selinna Pequignot told police on Sept. 6, 2021 that Grant had strangled and punched her on Sept. 4 after a verbal argument. Pequignot visited UPMC on Sept. 6 after sustaining bruises, cuts and a chip fracture to the shoulder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 19.
Adam Greggory Prouty, 23, of Mansfield has been charged with DUI/unsafe Driving, turning movements and required signals, disregarding traffic lane, DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and careless driving. On Nov. 25, 2021 police observed a GMC Envoy driving erratically on West Wellsboro St., Mansfield. Prout was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for a blood draw where his BAC was found to be .135%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan 19.