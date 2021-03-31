The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers baseball team was able to bounce back after an 0-1-1 start with a late rally and walk-off by Rhyen Wilson to push themselves to an 8-7 home victory over Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, March 30.
The Mansfield team fell into a deep hole in the first inning, with the Northeast team scoring six runs in the frame that was started by Collin Allis — who knocked in a two-run double with the bases loaded.
Northeast Bradford continued to pour it on, and it looked as though Mansfield might suffer their second loss of the year, but a pitching change ended up being the change they needed.
Senior Noah Spencer came on in the second inning to pitch and put together an extremely productive six innings for Mansfield where he only allowed one run while racking up 10 strikeouts.
The Tigers chipped away at the lead and in the seventh inning after Logyn Choplosky was able to get on base, sophomore Derek Litzelman tied the game on a pinch-hitting double that scored Choplosky, the tieing run.
Just two batters later, Wilson came up and knocked in the winning run and gave Mansfield their first win of the 2021 season, 8-7.
The Tigers were led by Spencer who went 2-4 batting with two RBIs as well as six inning on the mound with 10 strikeouts in reilef.
Jake Evans went 2-4 with two RBIs as well and Litzelman and Wilson added the game-winning RBIs in the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to a victory.
The now 1-1-1 Mans field team will get the chance to build on their first win of the season as they travel to Wellsboro to take on the Hornets on Thursday, April 8.