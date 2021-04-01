The McKean County Community Foundation announced that its second set of COVID-19 Assistance Fund Grants totaling $33,530 have been distributed with $7,980 of the total awarded to the five McKean County Public Libraries.
Four of the five public libraries will use the grants to financially support the distribution of free healthy summer snacks to young patrons age 18 and under: Bradford Area Public Library, Hamlin Memorial Library, Friends’ Memorial Library and S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library. The McKean County public libraries have been offering a free snack since 2017 in an effort to combat food insecurity during the summer months when free breakfast and lunch at school is not available. The libraries distribute hundreds of snacks, with some locations consistently distributing over 1,000 healthy snacks, to youth each summer.
Hamlin Memorial Library will also use some of their MCCF grant to purchase the main dish for their very popular “Foot Stompin’ Fridays” events that include dinner, live music, and socializing on the library grounds for a small fee. During the pandemic, “Foot Stompin’ Fridays” has become “Foot Stompin’ To Go” to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions. Friends’ Memorial Library will use additional grant funds to finance their free summer learning program titled “Reading Colors Your World.” The program promotes using the library to explore nature, humanity, culture and science while fostering kindness, community and growth. The “Reading Colors Your World” program will feature reading lists, activities and crafts for patrons of all ages. The total of Mount Jewett Memorial Library’s MCCF grant will fund technology upgrades in the library. Mount Jewett Memorial Library offers community members the use of library computers and free Wi-Fi.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, the McKean County Community Foundation established the COVID-19 Assistance Fund in the spring of 2020. This outbreak has been impacting the community in many ways. By establishing the COVID-19 Assistance Fund in McKean County, MCCF’s purpose is to bolster and coordinate philanthropic response to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on McKean County neighbors, communities, and the non-profit agencies that serve them.
The COVID-19 Assistance Fund is made up of public donations. MCCF invites donors to join in this effort. By pooling funds, MCCF can collectively support community nonprofits and make a bigger impact on their needs. The Mc- Kean County Community Foundation will waive administrative fees on all donations and will distribute 100% of all donations to those agencies in need by an open grant process.
Donations to this fund can be mailed to the McKean County Community Foundation at P.O. Box 708, Bradford, PA, 16701, with check made payable to the MCCF — COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Online donations will also be accepted through the website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org, using the link on the home page. When making your donation, indicate the COVID-19 Assistance Fund as the fund name.