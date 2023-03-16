There seems to be justification for residents’ concerns of Sunshine Act violations at the “emergency” Lawrenceville borough council meeting.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the PA NewsMedia Association, said that based on the limited information provided by the counsel “it does not appear that an emergency meeting was justified.”
“The agency really didn’t provide any justification, other than a regurgitation of the statutory language. That doesn’t tell the public why they were excluded,” Melewsky wrote in response to an inquiry from this paper. “The emergency meeting provision is typically used to address situations where there’s an immediate need for official action, like to hire a contractor to clean up after a natural disaster, for example. IT issues don’t, as a general matter, rise to that level.”
The council should provide additional information about the nature of the emergency, and all decision making, ie votes, must take place in public.
Melewsky also identified a a second potential Sunshine Act issue, the reason provided for the executive session.
“Obviously, if they call an executive session during the meeting they would have to provide legal justification for it as soon as public session is resumed, and generic justifications are not enough. Like with the emergency meeting announcement, the generic regurgitation of the statutory language does not justify an executive session, so that’s a secondary Sunshine Act issue,” Melewsky said.
Only a judge can determine whether the Sunshine Act was violated.