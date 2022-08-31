Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital employees packed 450 backpacks with a variety of school supplies which will benefit area elementary students this school year.
The donated backpacks will be distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies. In its 12th year, the program benefits students in George G. Blaisdell and School Street schools in Bradford, Smethport and Otto-Eldred schools in Pennsylvania and East View and Washington West schools in Olean, Prospect and Seneca Intermediate schools in Salamanca as well as Delevan, Friendship, Hinsdale schools in New York. Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and folders to start the school year. All items are donated by employees at BRMC and OGH.
The backpack program is part of the hospitals’ Community Connections initiative, a program where employees volunteer their time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs in the hospitals’ service areas.