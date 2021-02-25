Miracle-Ear of Wellsboro, a part of the nationwide hearing solution franchise, partnered with the Miracle-Ear Foundation to provide Fred Tracy the gift of sound.
Tracy, of Elkland, has struggled with hearing loss for several years. He has found it increasingly difficult to communicate with his wife and friends. He was always asking everyone to repeat things to him. Growing frustrated, Tracy decided to reach out to Miracle-Ear for an evaluation.
Miracle-Ear Hearing Specialist Rik Foresman tested Tracy and confirmed the need for hearing aids but quickly determined that the cost of hearing aids was out of his reach. Foresman suggested that he apply for assistance from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. Tracy was approved and fitted with donated hearing aids as well as life-time aftercare.
Tracy is looking forward to enjoying the ability to have basic conversation with everyone, especially his wife at home and being able to watch TV without having the volume so loud. Tracy is grateful for the help Foresman and the Miracle Ear Foundation has given him with the gift of sound.
In partnership with local franchisee, Julie McKelvey, and her staff, the Miracle-Ear Foundation, supports underserved adults and children across the country with their hearing healthcare needs. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, working with Miracle-Ear centers across the country, has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to nearly 16,000 individuals nationwide, including the aids donated to Tracy. Tracy’s hearing aid fitting marks McKelvey’s commitment to supporting the foundation throughout all of her owned and operated Pennsylvania stores.
The local Miracle-Ear franchise has supported adults and children in Wellsboro for many years, providing hundreds of hearing aids to those in need.
For more information, visit miracle-earfoundation.org.