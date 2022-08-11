The Mansfield University men’s and women’s cross country team and 20th-year Head Coach Mike Rohl welcome five newcomers as they are set to open their preseason training on Monday, Aug. 15.
The Mountaineers open competition at home on Saturday, Sept. 3 when they host the Short Course Open at Lamb’s Creek Cross Country Course.
The Mounties will host three additional meets in 2022, beginning on Homecoming Weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 (Ed Winrow Invitational), before concluding the season by hosting the PSAC Championships (Nov. 5) and NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships (Nov. 19).
Under the direction of Rohl, the women’s roster will feature eight athletes, while the men will carry 11. The Mounties gain five individuals, one for the women’s team and four on the men’s.
“We are excited about this year’s new group,” Rohl said. “Anissa Little joins the women’s team and is really energetic and unique,” Rohl said. “I expect her to grow during her time at Mansfield. Derek Simpson is an excellent student-athlete out of Notre Dame. He is a sub 10-minute two-miler and is very coachable.
Baba Toure is from Africa and has a great running background and will bring culture to the team. Allwin (AJ) is a junior college transfer, who worked his way through school during the pandemic. He is an independent runner but will lead by example. Josh Dixson brings extreme enthusiasm and great energy to the team.”