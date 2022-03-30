At 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, the five-member band Sugar Mountain will thrill Neil Young fans by faithfully replicating the songs this singer-songwriter made famous as a solo artist and with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Crazy Horse.
Sugar Mountain brings to life the Neil Young concert experience, covering all of Young’s best-known songs, hits and deep cuts that are sure to excite the most ardent of fans and the casual listener.
The show, titled “Sugar Mountain — Celebrating The Genius Of Neil Young,” features the authentic “Neil” sound by bringing together an ensemble of veteran musicians from the New Jersey music scene who perform the songs “the way you heard them the first time.”
Lead vocalist is John Hathaway, who plays the electric guitar and harmonica, and backup vocalists Tom Delaney on pedal steel and acoustic and electric guitars, Luke Liddy on keyboards, and Walter Super on bass guitar. John Torhan plays drums and percussion.
“Neil is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of our time,” Liddy said. “We replicate Neil’s sound so closely you can imagine you are at one of his concerts. During the show, we share history or interesting facts about Neil’s songs.”
Young’s career spans 56 years from the seminal country rock sounds of Buffalo Springfield and supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to garage band Crazy Horse and countless genre-bending solo releases, spanning everything from folk, country, electronic and hard rock to rockabilly.
Audience members may bring beverages and snacks. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Tickets can also be purchased on Ticketleap.