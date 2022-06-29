Recipients of the New Covenant Academy’s “Pride of the Lions” award for May 2022 were recognized as students who finished strong. “Be ye strong therefore, and let not your hands be weak: for your work shall be rewarded.” – II Chronicles 15:7
Pre-K thru 4th grade: Leeannah Zimmerman, first grade. Leeannah has overcome many obstacles this year. She has persevered throughout the year and is a strong finisher.
Grades 5-8: Zoey Shedden, fifth grade. Zoey has continued to be strong in her academics and projects. She is punctual with her assignments, turning in outstanding work and never wavering all year long.
Grades 9-12: Kira Good, sophomore. Kira always puts her full effort into her work. She consistently goes above and beyond what is asked, remaining studious and respectful to the end.