On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum in Ulysses Township held Winter in the Lumber Camp, as part of the Potter-Tioga Winter Outings Series, which included cross-country skiing lessons, snow shoeing, sledding, building snowmen, snowball fights and snow art activities.

Joshua Roth, the executive director for the museum, was on site helping teach people how to put on their cross-country skis – for some people it was their first time – during the interview.

Winter in the Lumber Camp had about around 10 volunteers helping out with the festivities, and about 75 people total came to join in the fun.

According to Roth, the temperature had been a frigid, -22 degrees earlier that morning, but it warmed up to the low 20s by the afternoon.

“It was most definitely a cold day, but when you’re out moving on skis or snowshoes — exercising and having fun — the cold doesn’t seem so bad,” Roth said.

This is the fourth year that the event has taken place, beginning in 2018. They “took a break in 2021 because the museum was closed,” according to Roth.

Roth said that attendance ranges from 30-100 people over the years they have held the event. Roth thanked the museum’s sister agency, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, because all of the equipment that is used at this event was borrowed from them.

Roth noted that the goals of the DCNR and the Lumber Museum are the same: To get people outdoors to enjoy nature, and to learn about it. “One of the ways that we use and interact with the forest is through outdoor recreation.”

Suzanne Marble brought her children Wes and Mailee from Mansfield to participate in the festivities. “They’ve been waiting for this all day,” she said, as a happy snowball fight broke out between the siblings.

“There were 45 visitors that also paid admission to see the museum exhibits. We do not know if they were among those taking part in the outdoor events or only toured the museum. We do know that we nearly sold-out of hot dogs and other food items that were for sale in the program room,” Roth said.

About where the attendees came from, Roth said, “During the day, we saw lots of familiar faces from the Coudersport, Galeton, Wellsboro and Mansfield areas. Also attending was a family from the New York City area, others from the Philadelphia area and a relative of one of our volunteers who was visiting from Lancaster County.”

“The museum is incredibly thankful for the many amazing volunteers that helped out, and for DCNR’s assistance in providing equipment for people to use. Helping people connect with the forest through outdoor winter recreation is a satisfying and fun extension of the museum’s mission,” he added.

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is located on Route 6, midway between Galeton and Coudersport. The next scheduled event at the PA Lumber Museum is Snow-mobility Weekend, which is going on between February 18-20 from 10am until 4pm.