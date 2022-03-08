DELMAR TOWNSHIP — The supervisors here covered many different topics at their March 7 monthly meeting.

Visiting members of the public wanted to know if the supervisors had been served with the lawsuit filed by former township secretary Julie Sticklin.

“We haven’t been ‘served’, because our attorney accepted the lawsuit,” said township supervisor Deven Martin.

When the crowd asked the status of the lawsuit proceedings, Martin replied that they have not yet met with the attorney and plan to meet soon.

The township approved the bids for E4/E5 oil 20,000 gallons at $2.68 a gallon from Vestal and a bid from Midland for dust oil at $1.70 per gallon. Both were the lowest bidders, with prices locked in.

Bids on pipe, rock salt, diesel fuel, gravel, cinders and other township necessities will be decided upon at next month’s meeting.

The supervisors also approved the rental of a Real Disposal dumpster for the township office. It will be emptied every other week at a cost of $75 per month.

Delmar resident Titus Himmelberger expressed concern about water management on Dantz Run, which has eroded five feet from his property and left three trees in the creek.

“The township engineer is going up to the airport and check that out,” Martin said. “The problems come from up there. We’ll make sure he looks for a short or long-term solution.”

The supervisors reported that a tentative four-year union contract has been approved for township employees.

A asked if the contract had been approved by taxpayer vote.

“There is nothing we can do once employees agree to unionize,” Martin said. “After the contract is signed we can share it.”

The resident continued to raise concerns about the impact on Delmar taxpayers.

“We fought hard to keep everything down for taxpayers,” supervisor Garry Clark said.