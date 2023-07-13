Downtown Coudersport takes a trip back to the Roaring ‘20s this weekend during the annual Eliot Ness Fest. Activities will be centered at the courthouse square and the intersection of Main and Second streets, where the main stage will feature entertaining street theatre and lively music.
This year’s festival features a parade that will be filled with “shenanigans and surprises,” according to the organizers. Vintage cars and trucks, some dating back to the early 1920s, will add to the authenticity.
The festival recalls the famous American crimefighter who spent his final years in Coudersport. Attendees are encouraged to dress in period costumes. A schedule of events can be found on the website, eliotnessfest.com.
As in past years, the popular “Eliot Ness vs. Al Capone” scenario will be played out. Gangsters will slip into town on Friday, hijacking the main stage at 6 p.m. and announcing the “new” Coudersport is open for business, Capone-style.
But Ness and his Untouchable federal agents will make their appearance on Saturday. There will be a showdown on the stage that afternoon at 3. Then, following the 4 p.m. parade, the final street theatre act will be played out back on the stage (and justice will prevail).
On Sunday, the characters will bring their schtick to a community picnic with games and music at the courthouse square.
Vendors will line the courthouse square on Friday and Saturday. A “kids’ corner” will be set up on Third Street.
On all three days, free bus tours, complete with colorful anecdotes, will embark from the Potter County Historical Society Museum to several local sites that were connected to the Prohibition Era in Coudersport.
This year’s festival theme is “Never Stop Fighting: Salute to Law Enforcement and First Responders.” Local agencies will be joined by representatives from two of the agencies where Ness earned his claim to fame, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the City of Cleveland Police Department.
Coudersport’s Eliot Ness Museum will be offering tours on all three days. Also at the museum, a reception for descendants of the “Untouchables,” federal agents who served under Ness in gangland Chicago, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at eliotnessmuseum.org. Unsold tickets will be available at the door.