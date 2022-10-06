On Wednesday, Sept. 28 the Williamson Warriors hosted the Athens Wildcats for a double overtime tie.
It appeared that Williamson and Athens were evenly matched on the field as neither team could seem to break through the opposing defense.
When the first half concluded with no points on the baord, the teams regrouped.
They came back on the field, both determined to score to break the first point barrier.
The game went into two overtime periods before being called a 0-0 tie between the two schools.
No points scored doesn’t mean there weren’t shots taken, but it seems that both keepers were on their game and were able to stop all shot attempts.
Then on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Warriorsfell to the Northern Potter Panthers in a non-conference match-up.
In an evenly fought match, it was Williamson who was able to take the lead in the first half of the game.
Northern Potter came roaring out in the second half and it was sophomore Ty Daniels who was able to find the equalizer.
Tied 1-1, NoPo senior Wyatt Kibbe was able to fight his way through rock-wall defense in the Williamson box to deliver a shot past the Williamson keeper, giving Northern Potter the lead 2-1.
Northern Potter would follow up with a third and final goal to widen their lead.
The Panther’s defense bent but refused to break allowing Williamson one final goal in the second half but limiting chances to shoot after that, earning the Panthers the win 3-2.
This game marked the second overall win for the Northern Potter Panthers and the loss drops Williamson down 9-3-1 overall.
The Warriors are holding their NTL record steady at 5-1-1.