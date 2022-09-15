Thursday, Sept. 9, the Northern Potter Panthers soccer team faced off against the Ridgway Elkers in Johnsonburg.
The Panthers were defeated 3-2 in the second overtime of the match.
In the first half, it was senior Wyatt Kibbe who opened the scoring, assisting Kibbe on the play was sophomore Ty Daniels.
Before the halftime whistle the Elkers had found Northern Potter’s net tying up the game at one-apiece.
In the second half it was Northern Potter’s Kibbe once again for his second goal, this time being assisted by freshman Noah Cady.
With one minute left to play in the second half Ridgway found the back post off an indirect kick and the teams went into the first overtime period.
Scoreless after the first overtime it was Ridgway scoring the final goal of the evening with 5 minutes remaining in the period.
The Panthers then faced off against the E.C.C. Crusdaers on Monday afternoon and fell 5-2.
Getting off to a slow start the Panther’s defense was able to hold the Crusaders to one goal in the first half.
However, E.C.C. picked up the pace in the second and was able to find the net four times.
The Panther’s offense was not without say in the game though and sophomore Ty Daniels was able to score two in the second half denying the Crusaders a clean sheet.
Last season Daniels, in his freshman year, was named an MVP by his teammates in their game against Kane.
This season’s freshamn to watch is Noah Cady.
The Panthers move to 1-5 for the season and will travel for their next game.