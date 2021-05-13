Wellsboro is proud of its designation as a Tree City and also, in recent years as a Bird City. And rightly so.
People here value the natural world and want to protect it. That’s what makes this whole chicken debate so puzzling.
Let’s be honest. No one wants chickens perched on the vehicles and benches in downtown Wellsboro. Nor do we want to see a sidewalk stand-off with a billy goat or a head-on collision with a one-ton steer. We want our downtown to be safe for young and old, welcoming and clean so that people can walk without stepping in animal feces be it dog, cat, horse, cow or chicken.
But we are a rural area and agriculture is a tradition that we value and enjoy. There is also a growing interest nationwide in using the land in an environmentally-friendly manner, providing for yourself and reducing food deserts.
That’s where a thoughtful, well-planned urban agriculture ordinance would help.
For the past year, Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales have been lobbying the borough to amend its animal ordinance in a way that would allow them and others to keep domesticated fowl and other small livestock.
They believe in their cause so much that they spent money pursuing a variance and even faced fines up to $10,000 in their desire to keep their seven chickens and ducks.
This past Monday, the borough council voted to begin the process to revise its animal ordinance so that property owners can keep up to four domesticated fowl on their property. The caveat? You must have at least five acres in a Rural Residential Zone.
Rogers and Wales have a fraction less than one acre.
Small livestock like chickens, goats and bees need little space. A goat (actually you should have at least two) requires about 50 square feet of pasture. Several chickens will have room to spare in an eight-foot square pen. There is room on smaller lots if the owners plan and take care of the area.
In addition, poultry owners must write, submit and have a waste management plan approved by council before any birds can be kept on the property. Owners of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas do not have the same requirement.
We think all livestock owners should prepare a waste management plan, which outlines how they will handle animal waste — whether it’s field application, composting or removal — so that the manure doesn’t emit an odor, attract pests or leach into local waters. Requiring everyone keeping livestock in the borough to have a plan on file would demonstrate an even-handed treatment of everyone.
We believe the borough should go back to the drawing board and use the resources available — of which there are many — to draft an ordinance that addresses how keeping animals in the borough should be done responsibly, safely and in an environmentally-friendly fashion.
It will take more time, possibly several months, to do that. It will require tough decisions, honest conversations, setting aside personal prejudices and really considering what will attract people to Wellsboro to live, work and play. The community deserves no less.