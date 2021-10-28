Nothing is going in right direction
Life recently, has been an unusual invasion for the hope for the future of the greatest country ever.
This administration is doing everything wrong. From the removal of Americans from Afghanistan, to the control (or lack of) of the border security with Mexico and the allowance of people to enter illegally from 150 countries, many of whom, in my opinion, are probable enemies of the U.S.
Probably the worst problem is the desire to bury us in debt with almost $7 trillion of new debt in less than a year — praise God that the greatest amount is not yet approved by the Senate.
This debt and other actions will drown us in inflation — all ready started at over 10% in 10 months. What is the rise in cost of gasoline doing for you?
The lingering promotion of Marxism is the most scary. Marxism and socialism do not work. Show me a country that has this type of government that is doing well with providing opportunities for the population of regular people.
The real benefit of those types of government is to the people in charge, with the average person owning nothing much beyond their clothes and maybe a television set. Government-owned housing (high rise apartments), government-owned and operated public transportation, etc. and examples of other things like gender, skin color are rampant in such societies. The USSR government had total control over your education, occupation and place to live.
Is this what you want?
Lets resist, through our next voting chance in November.
May our God bless us with a victory for true conservatives. Definitely not Republicans in name only (RINOs).
One other thing that is so prevalent is the removal of God from most, if not all, conversations by this administration. This is awful; we must get back to having our God in our lives.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Bill needs support to halt increased prices
I request utility rate payers be advised to help move for passage in our federal Congress, HR1729, Fair Access To Banking Act, introduced by Congressman Andy Barr, Republican, Kentucky.
Congressman Barr laid out President Biden’s plan to mobilize the the IRS to force banks to control the amount of loans or refuse to allow any loans to be given to our economical low cost energy suppliers, including coal, and very likely natural gas.
The result of this scheme, if not halted now, is only Biden-approved alternative energy choices will have opportunities to succeed.
This unfair practice will eliminate employment opportunities, along with hiking resident’s and company’s utility costs to operate, which leads to higher consumer costs for us.
Please call your federal congressman at 202-224-3121 and ask them to co-sponsor, and push for passage HR1729 to end this unfair scheme that will raise our utility costs.
Regina Liermann
Kiski Township