Loving neighbors includes protecting them
This summer, at a barbecue in New York State, I met a physician who described her emotional exhaustion at having to deal with patients who refuse to be vaccinated. She was one of many rural physicians who went with the Army National Guard to New York City when hospitals there were overwhelmed with critically ill patients.
Refrigerated trucks stood running outside these hospitals, to store the dead until funeral homes could cope. Though familiar with death, having worked cancer wards and hospice, she said nothing prepared her for the trauma of having more than half of her patients die.
And then, she had to return home to rural New York State, and listen to her patients insist that COVID was a hoax, no worse than the flu, and refuse vaccination. Her medical ethics steeled her to give compassionate care to these people when they returned as hospitalized patients, despite her anger and frustration.
People who are not vaccinated are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who are not. They are 11 times more likely to die.
When I moved to this area over 40 years ago, I was impressed with the spirit of neighborliness and community service. I do not understand people who profess to be advocates for family values and the sanctity of life, who are utterly unwilling to wear a mask to protect a person standing nearby who may have health issues or have an immunocompromised family member at home.
While thinking of their own comfort, unmasked, unvaccinated people can breathe out virus particles to a stranger who, without knowing it, might then carry home a virus that can kill their loved one. Can we live with that?
About 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War and we built a wall to honor them. About 3,000 died on Sept. 11 and we built memorials to remember their loss. I do not understand how anyone can hear that over 739,00 Americans have died from COVID-19, not to mention 4.95 million people worldwide, and be unmoved.
In Philadelphia County, 68% of the population is vaccinated. But in Potter County, only 37% are. Don’t we believe we should love our neighbors as ourselves?
Ronnie Schenkein, DVM (retired)
Coudersport