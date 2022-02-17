Crows have more to offer than hunting opportunities
At PETA’s headquarters in Norfolk, Va., we are visited daily by a family of crows, with new youngsters arriving every spring. We put out water for them on the balcony and bits of fresh fruit.
Crows mate for life and form deep family bonds. Young crows often stay with their families for up to 4 years—that’s like humans not leaving the nest until they are 20—all the while learning new skills from their patient parents. Older siblings who have started their own families do not go far, and related groups of crows often check in with each other throughout the day.
Crow language is so complex that researchers have had little success creating a crow-human dictionary. While different sequences of caws relay different information, other characteristics, such as tempo, pitch, and inflection, can change the meaning. Young crows, often while alone, will string together long chains of clicks, coos, squawks, and other sounds—much like human “baby talk” (something I have overheard on the PETA balcony).
The crows who visit PETA are unique individuals who cherish their lives and family members and do not want to die. And so is every single crow who will be blasted to bits by hunters for “fun.”
Paula Moore
The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Va.