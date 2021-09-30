When will lake project begin?
I am a resident of Galeton and have been following stories of the lake project. Could the commission of the lake project explain where all of the money that was raised has gone?
I myself have donated to the project at which time we were told in the first meeting at the school in Galeton that the money would be used for determining what would be done with the dam. At that time it was said the approximate time for starting the project would be between 2-5 years. It is now well past the aforementioned time.
Later on, we were told that now they were considering landscaping as well as a fish ladder along with portage for canoeing. Subsequently, the second meeting at the school had nothing to do with the lake, but a trail system through the county hooking up with the Grand Canyon. This was not mentioned at the first meeting and just sprung upon us.
I have read in your paper that the company dredging the lake has to buy new equipment and materials for the work needing done. I hope that they aren’t using money from their bid for these materials or they equipment needed for this project. It is time for people to get off their duff and get this project started ASAP.
Virgil Harrison
Galeton