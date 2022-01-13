Letters to Santa were delight
We believe! We want to thank the publisher, teachers and all the second graders of Mckean, Potter and Tioga counties for the Special Publication of “Letters to Santa.”
This was the best reading entertainment we have ever had.
From very funny letters to the more compassionate letters, all were read out loud. We read a few letters every morning with breakfast, resulting in a lot of giggles and “ahhh” moments.
Please continue this publication next year. All letters we read and enjoyed, many a few times! Thank you.
Michael and Denise Schneider
Northampton