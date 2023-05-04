Family seeks recognition of books
I am writing this letter at the request of my four children, who believe that two books I wrote in the 1980s should be acknowledged. I’ve never told anyone, except my wife.
Retiring in 1996, I spent over 40 years working in education. Nights after teaching school, I taught GED programs to adults. I also wrote various publications about educational topics. Among the publications I authored is “ABE High Tech Curriculum Guide,” which received a PA Department of Education special commendation for an aid to computer-assisted instruction.
The State Agency for GED Diplomas was sponsoring a contest pertaining to writing or constructing something new students could use. I wrote a book, “Spelling for Adults,” which won a small prize.
Later, I was to find the book circulating in the Harrisburg State Library. A head librarian told me that I was the most famous author in Harrisburg and they had to make extra copies of the book to keep up with the requests from all over Pennsylvania.
My second book, “Consumer Mathematics,” won a prize at the State Agency and then I forgot about it. Several years later I received a phone call from Washington, D.C. The chairman of a group of women working on a book selection committee wanted to place “Consumer Mathematics” in the library.
I was totally surprised, but managed to ask which library. The answer was the National Library of Congress. She said they required my permission to place the book in the library. Of course, I gave it.
My daughter has researched my books and spoken with staff from the Pennsylvania State Library and National Library of Congress. She was told that since my books were in publication back in the 1980s, the books may have gotten lost, missed during computer upgrades and some people never return the books they borrow from the library. She found the following books to still be in circulation at the following libraries using worldcat.org:
The Office of Commonwealth Library, Pennsylvania State Library, Harrisburg has my “Consumer Mathematics” book listed as “Coudersport Area Consumer Mathematics Procedural Guide: Intermediate Level” (This book is listed, but the library staff were not able to locate it).
The Louisiana State University, LSU Libraries, Baton Rouge, LA has my book listed as “Coudersport Consumer Mathematics Curriculum Guide.”
My “Consumer Mathematics” book is listed as “Coudersport Consumer Mathematics Curriculum Guide, 0-4 Level ABE” in the National Library of Australia. Now I am an international author.
I am proud of having two educational books published to help other educators, especially from a guy living in the “Wilds” of Pennsylvania.
Donald E. Kelsey
Retired Reading Director, Coudersport Elementary School