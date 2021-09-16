Letters to the Editor
Rare tickborne illness contracted in county
My brother-in-law Anthony traveled to Potter this summer for a week of biking and horseback riding. A month after his return, he developed a strange and unexplained illness. He had a fever, fatigue and abdominal pain that lasted for about a week.
He went to the local hospital in South Lake Tahoe. His initial lab work showed evidence of drop in his white and red blood cells and clots within his spleen. The Caldor fire was raging in South Tahoe and he was relocated to Reno where a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test confirmed that he had babesiosis. Fortunately, he is making a full recovery with antibiotic treatment.
Babesiosis is a rare tickborne infection caused by a protozoan parasite that infects red blood cells. The blacklegged tick carries this protozoan and has been spreading into Pennsylvania carrying the disease with it.
A recent CDC publication out of Hershey confirms that babesiosis has spread into Pennsylvania within the last 10 years. Case numbers remain relatively low, however ,this is likely under-reported as the disease is often mild in nature. It is more likely to be severe in patients with immune issues. In certain cases, it can be deadly.
The blacklegged tick can carry the babesiosis protozoan and transmits it to people when it latches onto your skin and bites you. The incubation period can range from one to nine weeks. Symptoms mostly commonly include fever and malaise but also can include decreased appetite, rash, upset stomach, headache and breathing difficulties.
The diagnosis can be made with a blood smear and specific laboratory testing for babesiosis called PCR testing. Treatment typically involves an antibiotic treatment for two to three weeks. Severe cases can require hospitalization and other supportive therapy. Half of cases are transmitted together with Lyme disease.
It is important to avoid tick habitat such as grassy, brushy or wooded areas. Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin if you must travel into areas where ticks are likely. Make sure to check your clothing, gear and pets for ticks soon after returning from outdoors. Ticks are here to stay in Pennsylvania and so are tickborne illnesses.
Peter Baxter, MD
Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center