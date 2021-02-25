Legislature should recall governor
Why hasn’t the state of Pennsylvania Senate or Legislature taken steps to recall Gov. Tom Wolf? While I don’t know as of this writing that he and his administration under-counted the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, I do know he did the same thing that Gov. Andy Cuomo did and put COVID-positive people who should have been put into hospitals back into nursing homes.
This led to death for most of those nursing home residents and those who ended up being infected by those brought back in a state which the GOP held the Legislature and the Senate there sure seems to be a lack of desire to act on anything Wolf does.
Just possibly this state, like many other states, has far too many of those with an R after their name. This R does not stand for Republican. It stands for “RINO.”
The number one RINO is the esteemed U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, none other than Pat Toomey. I hope all of this state’s representatives GOP voters remember this name every time it shows up on a ballot and vote for anyone else.
Just maybe someone could ask Gov. Wolf where the science is which says going in a bank is where most COVID-19 cases start.
Harvey Schwartzmeyer
Coudersport