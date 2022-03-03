More attention needed on abuse crimes
Something that does not receive enough attention when it comes to those who are victims and survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault (including rape), domestic violence and abuse, and incest is just how much and profoundly that many of these people suffer emotionally and psychologically for their entire lives.
Sometimes I get the feeling that a lot of people believe that they feel badly about it only for a few days and then somehow get totally over it. In reality, many survivors need extensive therapy for the rest of their lives. Many also have difficulty in ever having a loving, happy and successful long-term romantic relationship because it is so hard for them to trust, believe in and have faith in anyone even though, as some college students have confided in me, “Not all men are bad.”
As several incest victims and survivors have told me, “If you can’t trust, believe in and have faith in your own father to love you and protect you, how can you ever trust and believe in any man?”
It bothers me that too many people deny, trivialize , minimize, and dismiss just how damaging all of these social problems really are.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
Questions redistricting vote
We recently wrote to Senator Toomey asking why he voted against Congressional legislation that would end gerrymandering and outlaw unfair voting restrictions that have sprouted like dandelions across Republican-controlled state houses. Unfortunately, his responses ignored our concerns and contained numerous examples of misinformation and outright lies.
Toomey falsely claimed that voter suppression is absent as evidenced by increased Black voter turnout in recent presidential elections. But his superficial analysis did not explain why only 58.4% of nonwhite citizens voted in 2020 compared to 70.9% of white voters, a 12.5% gap that grew from an 8% gap in 2012. Substantial evidence indicates voter suppression is alive and well in Georgia, Texas and Florida.
Strangely, Toomey never addressed gerrymandering, a glaring example of partisan politics that concentrates selected groups of voters into as few voting districts as possible. Fair-minded citizens want this partisan practice to be abolished so that Alabama and other states cannot create districts resembling “Goofy kicking Donald Duck.”
Like other Republicans, Toomey denounced Voting Rights legislation as a “federal takeover.” Apparently, Toomey has not read the Constitution. Madison, Hamilton and other Founders recognized the need to counteract state electoral rules that would subvert the rights of citizens to fair and equal representation in Congress. Article 1, section 4 of the Constitution gives Congress authority to regulate state elections for federal offices.
Kevin Alloway
Port Matilda
Thanks community for support
On behalf of my family and myself, we want to say thank you to our community and beyond for your love and support. The amount of cards, messages, gifts, meals and prayers have been overwhelmingly wonderful. I don’t know if you are aware but by loving and caring for others the way you have, you are actually being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ.
I have to admit that accepting the generosity of everyone has been at times very difficult and humbling. I have a heart to serve. To accept it for myself took me out of my comfort zone. I am beyond grateful to each one of you. I assure you that through your kindness, others will be blessed as well. As soon as I am able, I will be back to volunteering and serving the community I love so much.
I was absolutely amazed by the amount of people who came to the benefit. I want to say a special thanks to Becky Boorum and all those who worked so hard to put it together. So many people and so much love and work went into every detail.
Thank you to the VFW for allowing them to have it in your beautiful space. Thank you Pam Crants for designing the beautiful shirts. Thank you to those who donated cookies, soups, breads and desserts. Thank you to those who shared their gifts of song and to Joe and Christina for making it all sound perfect.
Special thanks to Duffy Inc., Ardagh, Women of Steel and all of those who donated items and baskets. Thank you to The Big Thirty and Pat Warnick for your heartwarming donation. Thank you to my teens as well as my “extra kids” for always helping and showing support and love every chance you get.
Thank you Port CMA Church for always being our family. You are always a huge help and support to us. Thank you to the First Baptist Church for your love and support as well as many other churches in the area who have sent cards and have been in prayer for us.
We are also so incredibly blessed for our work places. From the beginning we have had the complete support and love from Ardagh and Twin Tier Community Action Head Start. What a gift to work with people who love us the way you do. My preschool class and coworkers wearing my “Team Mandy” truly meant the world to me.
As always, I want to thank Pam Fischer for capturing one of the most precious moments in my life. You are a joy and a blessing! I love you all and thank God for the blessing each of you are to my life.
Mandy Miles-Rudolph and Family
Port Allegany
So much for elder abuse laws
Elder abuse laws were supposedly created to prevent seniors from being taken advantage of and abused. However, it seems that law enforcement and our courts tend to ignore them.
A woman, under duress, can be “coerced” into signing over her paid for home by a conniving son. The woman and her 90-plus mother are mentally abused and treated like crap while law enforcement says there is nothing they can do about it and the courts side with the one breaking the laws, and ignore the laws supposedly protecting the elderly.
The son then takes out a $20,000 loan against the house, supposedly for repairs, but instead buys campers and other items. The mother supposedly gets a lifelong lease in the home that the son coerced her out of and is forced to pay the son’s loan off to stay there.
Meanwhile, home is never repaired; the only water she has must be hauled from a spring a few miles away by brothers. Now the son’s grandmother died after several years of mental abuse and being called vile names. The mother is abused, called vile names and has to get an apartment because repairs are not done and social security barely pays the bills.
So where is the justice and why should the elderly be forced to put up with this illegal goings on?
Kenneth Lunn
Ridgeway
Second Amendment rights
Wow, how many people in the world would love to have our Second Amendment at this time? Thank God.
Otto Deutschlander
Coudersport