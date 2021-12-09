Letters to the Editor
Comments needed on flyover plan
The Maryland Air National Guard is seeking authorization to control airspace over the Pennsylvania Wilds so they can conduct low-altitude airspace trainings. The ANG released the Draft Environmental Assessment and has issued a draft Finding of No Significant Impact. The PA Wilds Steering Committee however disagrees and has raised the following concerns.
- Broadband services in this area are not reliable. If an accident were to happen there would not be immediate 9-1-1 access. Response times would be hampered because of the remoteness of this region and the fact that EMT responders are volunteers.
- Noise disturbances from jet fighter fly-overs would discourage people from coming to the area and diminish economic opportunity. The noise would also panic deer and other animals increasing the potential for road-kills.
The PA DEP is accepting comments on this proposal until Dec. 31. If you have any comments/concerns about the ANG airspace proposal please contact the PA DEP.
Kathy Cook
League of Women Voters Pennsylvania Environmental Director
Concerned about impact of proposed flights
Silence in today’s world is a rare commodity, particularly in urban areas, from which many tourists are willing to travel far to experience the peace and quiet that so many of us enjoy here in the Pennsylvania Wilds. Whether we’re talking about sportsmen or hikers, whitewater enthusiasts or stargazers, many travelers to our area are as attracted to the silence found here as they are to the natural beauty.
This attraction has become a vital part of our local economy. According to an article by spotlight.pa. org, “In 2019, tourists spent an estimated $1.8 billion in the region, and the tourism industry accounted for over a tenth of the region’s employment.”
How ironic is it then that the Maryland Air National Guard has chosen much of the PA Wilds, including part of Tioga County and much of Potter, for conducting low level training flights by A-10 Warthogs? Flying as low as 100 feet from the ground, these exercises may be authorized for as many as 170 days a year. Imagine.
Impacts may go far beyond disturbing those of us who depend on tourism or who deeply value the peace we associate with our area. While according to the Guard’s own assessment, the noise may be loud enough to “startle people or rattle windows,” there will not be “significant impacts.”
Yes, wildlife and domestic animals may be “startled,” too, but we shouldn’t worry because of the short time period planes would be at low attitudes. I wonder, especially considering the proposed frequency of exercises that will occur two or three days a week between one to four hours. One only has to observe a dog cringing during a thunderstorm to appreciate the impacts on the other creatures among us.
Advocating for a full Environment Impact Study, which has not been conducted, and calling for public hearings that would accompany such a study, Richard Martin, of the PA Forest Coalition, writes, “While we support our military, the PA Wilds is not the appropriate place to conduct extremely low-level training in airplanes.” Among his reasons, Martin cites a report by DCNR concerning previous incidents when low-level Warthog flights by the New York National Guard posed serious safety risks in our area.
The Potter County commissioners, among others, have invited the Maryland Air National Guard to participate in a public forum, where stakeholders might share their concerns (http://today.pottercountypa.net/md-air-national-guard-extends-public-comment-period/). So far, the Guard has declined but has extended the public comment period from Dec. 15 to the 31st. Based on the comments received, the Guard may decide to conduct public meetings and submit to a full EIS.
I urge your readers to seek more information and submit their own concerns and comments by writing to Kristi Kucharek, National Guard Bureau, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews MD 20762-5157. Her email address is NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.Org@us.af.mil.
Mary Anne Heston
Hector Township, Potter County