What is a ‘personal’ health issue?
The July 7 issue of the Gazette contained a letter to the editor from Janet Gyekis, in which she described several tragic situations that led women to seek abortions.
She then ended the letter by asking the question over whether or not a woman’s pregnancy should be treated as “a personal health issue that each person should decide for him/herself, and the government should stay out of it,” much like mask mandates.
The obvious answer to the question is that abortion involves the taking of innocent human life, and that is never a “personal health issue” that each person is free to decide for herself. For that matter, spreading a contagious and potentially fatal disease like COVID is not a personal health issue that each person should decide for him/herself either.
Putting someone else’s life at risk is not a matter of personal choice.
Robert W. Wheeler
lawrenceville
Think hard on politician’s motives
On June 30 Liz Cheney participated in a primary debate. Her work to uncover the role of the president and others in trying to overturn the 2020 election has made her a pariah in her party and a RINO.
Her opponents spent time calling Ukraine corrupt, Fauci a crook, COVID part of a conspiracy and the 2020 election filled with fraud, all without evidence.
Liz Cheney said the following: “There is a real tragedy that’s occurring, and the tragedy is there are politicians in this country, beginning with Donald Trump, who have lied to the American people. People have been betrayed. He has consistently said the election was stolen when it was not.
“It is not true that there was sufficient fraud to change the results of the 2020 election. The president’s own attorney general has said that, the president’s own deputy attorney general has said that, and President Trump’s campaign manager said that; President Trump’s white house counsel said that; President Trump’s own family said that.”
Mitt Romney said over 4th of July weekend, “Our elected officials put a finger in the wind more frequently than they show backbone against it.”
There have been many politicians over the years that had positions I disagreed with, but I rarely doubted their dedication to this country and oath to the Constitution. Now they are branded as RINO’s. Power and position seem more important than oath and truth.
Benjamin Franklin warned us “Sell not liberty….to purchase power.”
I think as elections approach, we need to think hard about the motives of those seeking office, and vote the individual, not just a party line. Parties often are part of the problem. Too bad we do not have a RINO party. Its membership is sure growing and its platform of telling the truth and honoring your oath of office is appealing.
Kevin Connelly
Wellsboro
Proud of Wellsboro PRIDE
From Don Gill to Wellsboro High, I had an idyllic childhood. Born and bred in Wellsboro, generations of my family are small-town folk who help their neighbors in need, volunteer at the Laurel Festival, smile at Main Street passersby, and revel when someone gets a deer. It was small-town, American apple-pie perfect.
Except, it wasn’t — because I didn’t fit.
People often ask me when I knew I was gay. A classic trope is to simply ask when they knew they were straight. Such perspective-taking helps illuminate assumptions about being gay, but let’s bring it home. Did I know I was gay when I was assaulted in the locker room because I wasn’t manly enough? Or when I was terrified at the 1984 news-story about the mysterious disease that killed homosexuals?
Simply, I knew I was gay from the moment I knew I was me. Consider this, close your eyes and recall your first crush. Maybe it was in elementary school or middle school (or for some of you Boomers, junior high)? Did you feel an ooshy-gooshy feeling when you saw them? Well, that feeling is sexual orientation. It’s love and attraction. That’s it.
Imagine navigating those feelings as a kid when you hear the Mister Donut coffee-sippin’ crowd talk about how queers should be ashamed, have more faith or stop flaunting it? Kids learn where they live and I absorbed those damning messages from the pulpit to Packer Park, from Main Street to Mansfield, from Wellsboro into my heart. With years of therapy and self-love, I now fully embrace my fabulous sissy-boy gay self.
So, I am overjoyed that Wellsboro had its first PRIDE event this summer. I cannot even begin to describe how magical it was to see this life-changing event. I grew up surrounded by images of heterosexual love and relationships, and I’m as Queer as a 3-dollar bill. I grew up in pre-internet isolation — with no representation of me anywhere except on the 11-Alive! news that depicted people like me deserve AIDS.
Representation matters and Wellsboro, you just saved the lives of countless Queer kids in Tioga County. As a social worker of over 25 years, I can assure you PRIDE saves lives. I have never been prouder to be a hornet; I just happen to have rainbow wings.
Brent A. Satterly, PhD, LCSW
Professor of Social Work
Widener University
Chester
Americans can do two things at onceIn his June 30 editorial, Carl Golden accurately describes Trump’s horrific actions and baseless claims surrounding his desperate attempt to cling to power. Golden attests that the Jan. 6, 2020 Congressional Committee Hearings have clearly demonstrated “revelations of misbehavior and persistent falsehoods at the highest level of [Trump’s] executive office”.
Where Golden goes wrong is in his assumption that Americans don’t have the time, energy or interest to support our democracy because they are too busy fretting about our current state of the economy.
Americans can walk and chew gum. This is not an either/or decision. Our economy is in a fragile state due to many extenuating circumstances starting with the pandemic through to the impact of Russia’s brutal, unprompted attack on Ukraine.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. The U.S. economy will rebound as we’ve done many times in history. But we cannot sacrifice the tenets of our democracy in that journey.
Karyl H. Claroni
Covington