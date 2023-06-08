Lost book recovered for author
My father, Donald Kelsey, previously submitted a Letter To The Editor which you printed in early May. His letter was about two educational books he had written while he was a teacher at Coudersport Elementary School. My father taught elementary school, special aducation, adult basic education/GED, college classes and was the reading director over his 40 years as an educator.
His books, “Spelling for Adults” and “Consumer Mathematics,” had won a few state contests and had been included in the Pennsylvania State Library, National Library of Congress in the United States, National Library of Congress of Australia and the Louisiana State University Library. Using the great resource of WorldCat.org, I was able to verify that after more than 40 years “Consumer Mathematics” is still at the National Library of Congress of Australia and the Louisiana State University Library.
Sadly, over the past 40 years, his copy of the books had been lost during moving. I was attempting to try to obtain a copy of his books for him when I received notification from Coudersport Elementary School that Joshua Platt, Online Computer Learning Center Product Marketing Manager, was trying to contact my father. He had read my father’s Letter To The Editor with great interest. I called Joshua back and what has transpired since was nothing short of a miracle!
I learned that OCLC is a non-profit library research and technology organization that produced and continues to maintain WorldCat.org as a freely accessible resource for finding items held in libraries around the world. WorldCat.org was created more than 50 years ago as an online resource for educators, researchers and lifelong learners who are curious to find the treasures that libraries hold.
Joshua advised me that he would like to try to obtain a copy of “Consumer Mathematics” for my father. Through his diligent work and the power of libraries and librarians, he was able to obtain a pdf copy of my father’s book from the Louisiana State University Libraries. He had it printed and bound for my father.
Additionally, Skip Prichard, president and CEO of OCLC, wrote my father a letter advising of the wonderful benefits of using OCLC and WorldCat.org. He said, “Your dedication and commitment to education for over four decades – from grade school to college and beyond — have made an enormous, positive impact on the lives of countless students of all ages. And your work continues to inspire through libraries.”
Joshua mailed the copy of my father’s book and Skip Prichard’s letter to us so we could have a “big reveal” with our father. With his family gathered around him, I presented my father with the copy of “Consumer Mathematics” and Skip Prichard’s letter. My father was pretty much speechless. He could not believe that someone would go to such lengths to reunite him with his book. He was very impressed with Skip’s letter stating “this is a big deal.” You could see his happiness shining in his eyes.
I wanted to write this to share the kindness and compassion of Joshua Platt and Skip Prichard, OCLC and WorldCat.org. Additionally, to advise everyone of the great resource that WorldCat.org has to offer. The research possibilities are unlimited from this great site.
Donna Foust
Coudersport