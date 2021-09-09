The Potter County Creed
I am a citizen of Potter County. I enjoy the beautiful mountains and forests of my county. I acknowledge the significance of the timber and tourist industries that influence the economy of our area. I am glad that our county is known by the stargazers for the darkness of the night-time sky.
I honor the men and women from my county who were wounded or gave their lives in the United States military. I will have compassion for soldiers from Potter County who have endured extreme hardness as prisoners of war in the hands of foreign powers.
I realize that God has been good to Potter County and her citizens. May our county always have peace. May we always have respect for God, our founding fathers, our veterans and the laws of our land.
I will be a God-fearing, law-abiding citizen of Potter County. I will stand for the right and participate in my county’s government. I will vote with biblical principles in mind. I will pray for my leaders. This pledge I give for the good of Potter County.
Dan Manka
Fairmont, W.Va.
Masking in schools is right thing to do
Do we protect from harm our children, or do we expose them to sickness, even death, that can be easily prevented?
Our country already has the dubious distinction as a world leader in COVID-19 deaths, mainly among the elderly. By a marvel of science or a miracle of God, we rapidly developed a vaccine that greatly reduces sickness and death.
The original virus was slowed by the vaccine, but a virus keeps modifying itself so that it’s more potent, more deadly. This Delta variant now infects more young people, children and infants. The original virus infected people with a 15-minutes exposure; Delta infects with a five-minute exposure.
Pediatric hospitals in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama have no more beds in ICUs for young patients. There is no vaccine approved for younger children. They have no protection except a mask and adults who are vaccinated and masked.
We’ve been fortunate in Potter County. For weeks we had only four cases, schools closed, then finally opened with one protection available, masks. In July, there was an increase of 18 new COVD-19 cases. In August, it rose to 70.
The Delta variant is here and the fully vaccinated rate is around 27%, among the lowest in Pennsylvania. The schools are open with no masking required, which brings me to the point of this letter.
Do we make sick, possibly kill, our children or do we do everything possible to keep them healthy? Our children are our future. Why do we want to kill even one of our children? Both the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that all students and school personnel wear masks at all times; it is not happening here.
Our school boards have the authority to protect our children, also the expectation of parents and adults. Yet on the Coudersport Area School District’s website, coudyschools.net, in the “Health and Safety Plan” you’ll read the most bizarre definition of “correct mask wearing” I could imagine.
The CDC and Pa. Department of Education recommends that masks cover the nose and mouth and fit snuggly against the face. CASD has distorted it to “the correct way to wear masks is by making wearing masks optional for all students and staff.”
Do we risk the health and life of our children, or do we protect them with all means available by getting vaccinated, masking and letting our school boards, superintendents and principals know it is the only honorable, humane, responsible thing to do?
Elizabeth Jarrard
Coudersport