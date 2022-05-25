Why do they have to die?
They say it is not murder, but I do not understand why these beautiful lives are taken by someone’s very hands.
They say that they won’t feel it; but I can hear their cries. Way too many babies. Why do they have to die ?
We should all be careful for there is blood shed on their hands. Just look at all of the murders and cries throughout the lands.
Please just think about it. All of these innocent lives. For they cannot speak for themselves, but you will hear their cries.
So many beautiful babies why do they have to die ? Please just take a stand with me.
Stand up for their lives. So many innocent babies. They should not have to die.
Kathleen A. Wild
Coudersport