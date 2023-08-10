Saving sharks is important
My name is Devin Kiser. I am entering the ninth grade at Coudersport Jr./Sr. High School, and I would like to request a section of the newspaper be dedicated to an important matter.
As you may know, many shark species are endangered and ocean habitats have been exploited and destroyed. Many species of shark, including hammerhead shark populations, are rapidly decreasing due to overfishing, global warming and shark finning. Movies that come out, such as “Jaws,” paint sharks as these evil and vile creatures. The creator of “Jaws,” Steven Spielberg, even regrets creating the movie as there was a 63% increase in shark fishing in the years that followed.
While many may think that sharks and the oceans don’t matter as we live about 200 miles away from the nearest one. I assure you, the ocean and humans, regardless of location, rely on each other. The ocean creates 50% of Earth’s oxygen. The ocean even regulates climates by absorbing solar radiation.
And without sharks the ecosystem would fall out of control as they are the apex predators. They serve as indicators of ocean health, they keep the ocean in balance. Sharks maintain habitats that many different creatures use to survive. But as overfishing and finning continues, they are vulnerable.
Sharks are incredible animals and the ocean is an amazing environment with a wide assortment of different creatures.
I believe if we can dedicate a section to these amazing creatures, we may be able to save countless different species. There’s also many non-profit organizations that help. With just a small mention, many people can be inspired to take action. A paragraph can turn into change.
If you are interested in writing a section in the newspaper, it would be greatly appreciated. I suggest a weekly or bi-weekly article. I would be willing to help by writing the section. Also, if you are curious, I will link articles and non-profits below. I hope you consider this and have a wonderful day.
Devin Kiser
Coudersport