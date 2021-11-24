In the wake of major flooding across the Northern Tier earlier this year, Reps. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) and Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), chairman of the House Majority Policy Committee, will co-host a hearing focused on the importance of maintaining creeks and streams.
The hearing will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Company Annex, 21 East Ave., Wellsboro.
The hearing is open to the public, but in-person testimony is limited to several panels representing government officials, conservation organizations, and residents and landowners.
The lawmakers are asking for input from across the region, including written testimony and photos of flood damage that can be displayed on poster boards during the hearing.
Photos should be submitted as soon as possible by email to KJohns@pahousegop.com. Written testimony may be emailed to the same address or dropped off at either members’ district offices, or at the hearing location on Dec. 6.
People planning to attend the hearing are asked to RSVP by calling Owlett’s offices in Wellsboro at 570-724-1390 or Troy at 570-297-3045.