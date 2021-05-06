Paper mache projects at CASD Paper mache projects at CASD May 6, 2021 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 “Exotic butters” created out of paper mache by Lydia Tingley. photo provided (Above) Bethany Grinnell made a cake out of paper mache. photo provided Students created a pie and cake selection — apple, pumpkin and funfetti — out of paper mache. photo provided Popcorn, lemonade pizza, Mountain Dew and a waffle. photo provided (Right) Kensey Majot made this Superman ice cream out of paper mache. photo provided Sushi was made out of paper mache by Jayla Crosby. photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fifth graders in Jenna-June Elliott’s art class at Coudersport Area Elementary School recently finished their paper mache projects. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mache Grader Art Class School Project Paper Coudersport Area Elementary School What do you think? When a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, will you get it? You voted: Yes No. Maybe. I don't know. Vote View Results Back