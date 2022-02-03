The Seventh Annual Chili With A Chance For Chocolate Taste-Off is Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Wellsboro. There will be 13 different chili at 13 sites with an opportunity to win one or more of the 13 baskets of chocolates.
In addition, passport holders can stop in at Century 21 Gold Star Real Estate to spin the wheel for a surprise.
“This year’s taste-off will feature some new and exciting chili to tickle all taste buds,” said Jim Howe, organizer. “Among them are Texas Chili and Chocolate Chili Ice Cream. Passports are limited to 400 due to the event’s popularity. That will ensure that every passport holder has a chance to taste them all.”
Passports are on sale for $5 each at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St., Wellsboro between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays from Thursday, Feb. 3 through Friday, Feb. 11.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the day of the event, Taste-off passports will only be sold in front of Penn Oak Realty, Inc. at 65 Main Street.
Each passport has a unique number and includes the names of the businesses hosting the chili taste-off entries.
The 13 chili taste-off downtown locations are: BonHoffie, From My Shelf Books & Gifts, Garrison’s Clothing, Hillstone Farms, Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts, The Main Street Creamery, Oregon Hill Winery, The Red Skillet, The Roost, Senior’s Creations and The Main Street Olive Oil Company, Shabby Rue, Timeless Destination and Wild Asaph Outfitters.
Special signs will be placed outside each chili tasting site.
Passport holders can visit as many of the chili tasting sites as they wish and show their passport number to enter the drawing for that site’s basket of chocolates valued at $25.
When a taster finishes, he/she will cast votes for his/her three favorite types of chili by turning in his/her marked passport at any chili tasting site.
“At the end of the taste-off, votes will be counted and the three top chili winners’ names announced along with the names of the baskets of chocolates winners,” said Howe.
All proceeds from the taste-off will benefit rescued animals and programs offered by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.
For more information or to purchase taste-off passports, call 570-724-1926 or info@wellsboropa.com or stop in at 114 Main St., Wellsboro.