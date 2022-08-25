PENN COLLEGE — On July 11, it was announced that Scott Kennell is returning to Penn College as its director of athletics, a post he previously held from 2011-16.
“We are excited to welcome Scott back to Penn College and to Williamsport. He quickly rose to the top of a very strong nationwide candidate pool,” Penn College vice president of student affairs Elliott Strickland said.
“Scott brings years of experience as a successful student-athlete, coach and administrator within the NCAA. “We are excited that Scott will lead Wildcat Athletics into a new era.”
In addition to welcoming back Scott Kennell, two new coaches were named for this season. On June 10, Pankil Chander was introduced as the college’s new head wrestling coach.
Chander comes to Williamsport after spending the previous two seasons as the assistant coach at Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he helped coach eight regional place finishers, 12 National Wrestling Coaches Association scholar-athletes and a NCAA Division III Championship qualifier.
Tom Leeser, of Milton, the boys track and field coach at Milton High School for 19 years and its boys and girls cross-country coach for eight seasons, was named the college’s head cross-country coach in July.
A 1982 graduate of Milton High where he competed in track and field, Leeser helped produce numerous Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II- and PIAA District 4 Class AA-championship teams along with conference, district and state individual champions during his stint as the boys head coach that ended in 2019.
On July 25, the college announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class, which features three inductees: Mark Shaffer (Baseball, 2006-2010), Alicia Ross (Women’s Basketball, 2013-2017 and Jordan Courter-Rutledge (Women’s Soccer, 2013-2016). They will be inducted on Oct. 22 in a ceremony during Wildcat Weekend.
In news of other academic honors, a school-record 100 student-athletes earned United East Conference Scholar-Athlete honors — topping the previous mark of 85 last year — as the Wildcats finished tied for third among the conference’s nine full-time and six associate members.
To be selected, a student-athlete must achieve a combined GPA of 3.4 and must have been in good standing on their team. Twenty-seven Penn College students achieved perfect 4.0 GPAs.