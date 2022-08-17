Ponds are a popular landscape feature in many Pennsylvania properties. Unfortunately, many pond owners are challenged with overabundant algae and other aquatic plants, nuisance wildlife, and water quality issues.
Penn State Extension in partnership with the McKean County Conservation District will be offering a Pond Twilight Walk on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Keating Sportsmen’s Club.
Participants will learn about the basics of pond water quality, ecology, plant identification and management.
Permits for new pond construction and different pond maintenance will also be discussed.
Each registrant will receive a copy of “Management of Fish Ponds in Pennsylvania,” which provides general information on pond construction and maintenance for new or existing ponds.
Registration for this event is limited and required by Sept. 13. Register online at extension.psu.edu/pond-twilight-walk or call 877-345-0691.
For questions about this program, call or email 814-849-7361 or drs5277@psu.edu.