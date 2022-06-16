The Port Allegany High School Annual Awards Assembly was held May 20 at the school. Principal Marc Budd was the MC for the assembly.
Underclass awards
Receiving a Certificate of Excellence for attaining Honor Roll Status during each grading period were:
- Grade 7 - Collin Ableidinger, Jordan Bailey, Kaydence Beaver, Gianna Glasgow, Liam Hawver, Sienna Lathrop, Gavin Moses, Lillianne Reed, Tessa Rendos and Connor Valentine.
- Grade 8 - Isac Amell, Kami Archer, Corbin Bridenbaker, Hayden Brown, Cricket Carpenter, Micah Emerick, Madison Errick, Tyler Fessenden, Trey Kiser, Isla Lehmier, Natale Redmond, Ethan Tarbox and Jorganna Young
- Grade 9 - Bryce Ableidinger, Saige Causer, Jacob Colton, Austin Hamilton, Azriel Luk, Raelin Meacham, Skyler Pelchy, Willow Sauers, Derek Smith and Joshua Veilleux
- Grade 10 - Olivia Barth, Jennifer Baxter, Paige Crum-Threadgill, Amber Funk, Lacy LaChine, Jossalynn Mereen and Brayden Pearsall
- Grade 11 - Noah Archer, Brielle Budd, Julia Conklin, Chloe Cramer, Aidan Emerick, Drew Evens, Maya Kephart, Blaine Moses, Allie O'Shea, Sierria Peters, Jett Ruding, Madeline Smith, Mikya Stake and Evin Stauffer
Certificates of Superior Achievement for attaining High Honor Roll status each grading period were presented to: grade 7 - Alayna Palmer and Isaac Postlewait; grade 8 - Aiden Bliss, Brynn Evens, Madison Fillhart, Tristan Kiser, Owen Kisler, Lily Lehmier, Kendra Meade, Alexander Schott and Nicholas Wilfong; grade 9 - Tyler Carinci, Aidan Clark, Grace Finn, Sarah Long, Lily Madison, Ella Moses, Joy Ou, Isabelle VanNette and Juuso Young; grade 10 - Isaac Barber, Braylon Button, Alana Corey, Henry Kisler, Saxon Palmer, Julia Postlewait, Peyton Stiles, Levi Wilfong and Miska Young; grade 11 - Riley Coleman, Levi Culver, Lily Duell, Isaac Fessenden, Kristopher Herbert, Shane Lawton, Thea Petruzzi, Olivia Schott, Camerynn Stambaugh and Madelynn Triplett.
Underclass Accelerated Reading Awards went to Jordan Bailey, grade 7; Isla Lehmier, grade 8; Grace Finn, grade 9; Jen Baxter, grade 10; and Seth Benson, grade 11.
The seventh grade Geography Award was presented to Connor Valentine. Student Handbook Cover Design for 2022-2023 went to Madison Errick. The Biology Award went to Juuso Young. The Bonnie Scholar Award from St. Bonaventure went to Brielle Budd. The Science Award from Bausch & Lomb, a medal and opportunity to compete for a University of Rochester Scholarship, went to Olivia Schott. The Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award in Humanities and Social Sciences from the University of Rochester went to Drew Evens.
Outdoor Sportsman's Awards went to Ell Moses, Best Buck, Adin Henning, Fishing; fifth place, Camden Pescott; fourth, Ella Moses; third, Payton Spencer; second, Azriel Luk; and first, for six years in a row, Ian Dynda.
The Student Council Officer Awards went to President Ryan Bowser; Vice-President Madison Kottwitz; Treasurer Sapphire Nichols; Secretary Rylie Simpson; and Class Representative River Cramer.
The Peer Helper Officer Awards went to Daniel Finn, president; Syrus Sauers, vice-president; Chase Weimer, treasurer; and Maycie Howard, secretary.
Senior awards
National Honor certificates were presented to: Ryan Bowser, River Cramer, Ian Dynda, Daniel Finn, Ty Guilds, Reagan Hutton, Madison Kottwitz, Sapphire Nichols, Sawyer Prince, Syrus Sauers, Rylie Simpson and Chase Weimer.
Certificates of Excellence for attaining Honor Roll status for each grading period went to Ryan Bowser, Davon Cromer, Isaiah DeBockler, Ian Dynda, Bryn Easton, Daniel Finn, Kaleb Green, Ty Guilds, Dylan Haskins, Amber Hurd, Garrett Johnson, Aleczander Kiser, Cody Kline, Madison Kottwitz, Patrick Kujawski, Sawyer Prince, Syrus Sauers, Payton Spencer and Anthony Wiley.
Certificate of Superior Achievement for attaining High Honor Roll status during each marking period of the school year - River Cramer and Abrianna Dowell.
Certificate of Distinguished Excellence for attaining Honor Roll status each marking period for six years of school went to River Cramer, Isaiah DeBockler, Ian Dynda, Daniel Finn, Sawyer Prince and Syrus Sauers.
The Grade 12 Accelerated Reader Awards went to Madison Kottwitz, Sapphire Nichols and Reagan Hutton. The Art Award went to Reagan Hutton; Louis Armstrong Jazz Award to River Cramer; John Philip Sousa Award to Ryan Bowser; Senior Band Award to Reagan Hutton; Band Front Award to Maycie Howard; National School Choral Award to Ryan Bowser; Senior Chorus Awards to Daniel Finn and Maycie Howard, the Fred Waring/Director's Award for Chorus to River Cramer; Senior Drama Awards to Daniel Finn and Maycie Howard.
Varsity Club Plaques for earning eight varsity letters during grades 9-12 went to Madison Kottwitz, Tori Tanner, Ty Guilds, Syrus Sauers, Daniel Finn, Sapphire Nichols. The Varsity Club Scholarships of $500 each went to Madison Kottwitz and Sapphire Nichols. The Bob Davies-Lou Foy Students Athlete Award went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz. The David Lacher Memorial Award/Female Athlete was Alliyah Penick; the Thomas Taylor Memorial Award/Male Athlete of the Year was Ty Guilds.
The U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award went to Rylie Simpson and Daniel Finn; the Scholastic Excellence Award went to River Cramer; and the Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence went to River Stuckey.
The U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award went to River Cramer and Sapphire Nichols and the Scholar Athlete Award went to River Cramer and Madison Kottwitz.
The English Award of $200 given by Ardagh went to Daniel Finn; the Science Award of $200 given by the Rotary Club went to Ryan Bowser; The Mathematics Award and Social Studies Award, both $200 and given by the Rotary Club, went to River Cramer.
The French Award of $200 given by Ardagh went to Ryan Bowser and the Spanish Award, also $200 and given by Ardagh, went to River Cramer.
The Technology Education Award from Citizens & Northern Bank, $100, Sawyer Prince; Bradford Creative Performing Arts Center, $1,000, Reagan Hutton; Cinderella's Closet, $1,000, Madison Kottwitz; Dylan Pesock Memorial Scholarship of $1,000, Chase Weimer; Gerald Stayer Memorial Scholarship, Chase Weimer; JCC Book Smart Award, Alliyah Penick; Jean Marie Swanson Scholarship, $12,743 each to Madison Kottwitz and River Cramer; John Thrash Memorial Award of $300, Ty Guilds; Leo Coleman Award, Ryan Bowser; Lloyd Eastman Memorial Award of $500, Maycie Howard and Daniel Finn; PA Association of School Retirees, Daniel Finn; PAEA Higher Education Award, $300, Daniel Finn; Port Allegany Student Scholarship, $500, Sapphire Nichols; Patricia Lloyd Memorial Award from the Lions Club, River Cramer; Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service, $100, to seventh grade, Lillianne Reed; $300 to Makayla Alcorn, Thea Petruzzi and Mikya Stake, all 11th grade.
Raymond Charles Varney Scholarship, Sapphire Nichols; Patriots Pen Award from the Port Allegany VMI, Isaiah DeBockler; Voice of Democracy Award from the VMI, A. Debockler; The Paul Maynard Scholarship of Courage from the VMI, $1,000, Alec Kiser and Sawyer Prince; Roxie Taylor Volunteer Scholarship from the VMI, Sapphire Nichols; the Lt. William E. Daisley, Jr. Mathematics Award of $200, River Cramer; The Robert J. Edgreen Memorial Scholarship Award to River Cramer and Syrus Sauers; and the Thomas Frair Scholarship, $500, Ian Dynda.