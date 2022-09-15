SINGLEHOUSE - The 40th Annual Shinglehouse Open Golf Tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Bolivar Golf Club.
A two-hole playoff was necessary to determine the ultimate champions — Garren Black, Robbie Goode, Hogger Ayers, and Mike Abdo.
The first place winner received $400 as a prize and the other top three competitors received bottles of speaking juice for their effort and good sportsmanship.
The Committee proudly presented $800 to Shane Pesock to go towards the Dylan Pesock Memorial Scholarship which supports scholarships at three area schools — Bolivar/Richburg, Oswayo Valley and Port Allegany.