Shinglehouse golf champs
Pictured here are the top four golfers from the 40th annual Shinglehouse Open Golf Tournament; Garren Black, Robbie Goode, Hogger Ayers, and Mike Abdo (not in order).

SINGLEHOUSE - The 40th Annual Shinglehouse Open Golf Tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Bolivar Golf Club.

A two-hole playoff was necessary to determine the ultimate champions — Garren Black, Robbie Goode, Hogger Ayers, and Mike Abdo.

The first place winner received $400 as a prize and the other top three competitors received bottles of speaking juice for their effort and good sportsmanship.

The Committee proudly presented $800 to Shane Pesock to go towards the Dylan Pesock Memorial Scholarship which supports scholarships at three area schools — Bolivar/Richburg, Oswayo Valley and Port Allegany.

