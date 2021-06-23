The Austin Education Foundations 2021 Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Emporium Country Club. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. Four man (and women) teams are invited to participate in this annual event. Lunch on the turn and dinner after the tournament is included.
Cost to participate is $60 per person for non-members and $45 per person for members of ECC. Hole sponsorship is $100 or co-hole sponsorship is $50.
This event raises funds to continue the granting of a scholarship to a graduating senior of the Austin High School, who chooses to continue their education at a college or university of their choice.
To receive a registration form or hole sponsorship form, please contact the following:
Kathy Jeffers at 647-4399, or email kjeffers@austinsd.net or
Kim Cooney at 647-8450, or email cooneys@zitomedia.net
Thank you for your support!