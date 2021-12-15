The Austin boys basketball team got their first win on Saturday, December 11th with a 42-23 win over Galeton in the consolation game of the Galeton Tip-Off Tournament.
Despite an early setback to a tough Canton team on Friday, the Panthers quickly rebounded behind 16 points from Cameron Rees to give Jon Ogden his first win as Austin’s new head coach.
Jacob Hooftallen contributed 11 points in the victory while Hunter Bundy added eight.
Ayden Whipple paced the Tigers with seven points.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers had a quick rebound of their own after a loss to Bucktail on Friday and defeated the Lady Tigers on Saturday with a 35-13 win in the consolation of the Galeton Tip-Off Tournament.
Ella Brewer led the charge with 16 points and six steals.
Isabella Rees had a solid game and scored in double digits as well with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Jade Williams and Ally Nelson crashed the boards for 11 and 10 rebounds respectively.
Johanna Dickerson led Galeton with four points