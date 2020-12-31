The Panthers are hoping to pick up their recent success where they left off in the past few seasons under head coach Rich Glover.
In the 2016-17 season, Austin had a rough outing finishing with a 2-20 record, but hit the ground running in the 2017-18 season surprising the district by starting 5-0. They also made a playoff appearance at the end of the season where they lost to Cameron County, 66-32, at Port Allegany, but finished the season 11-9, their first winning season in over 10 years.
The Panthers made the playoffs in 2018-19 before falling to Elk County Catholic and finished 12-11.
Last season, Austin finished 12-12 and won their first playoff since 2003, 56-53 over Northern Potter at home.
Austin returns star guard Jackson Glover, a senior, who averages 17.6 points per game and also 8.7 rpg. Another senior is forward Skylar Crawford, who averages 5.7 ppg and 5.1 rpg.
The Panthers will bring some underground experience to the court this season as well, welcoming in Jacob Hooftallen, Aydan Nicka, Adam Lucas and Cameron Rees. They are expected to step up for the losses of Parker, Joseph Glover and Caden Rees all to graduation.
“Jacob, Adam, Aydan and Cameron played limited roles for our varsity team last year. We will need them to step up this season and this team will need to gel like the previous team while staying healthy and building chemistry quickly,” said head coach Rich Glover.