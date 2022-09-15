The Austin Lady Panthers’ volleyball team picked up a conference road win at Northern Potter on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3-1 (25-20, 25-7, 21-25, 25-14).

Savannah Horton had nine kills and six digs for Austin with Ella Brewer contributing 25 digs.

Marah Fowler ran the offense with 30 set assists and had five kills.

Rebecca Martin led Northern Potter with three kills and two digs and Molly Cady put in three kills and three blocks.

The Coudersport Lady Falcons’ volleyball team got an outstanding game from Sierra Myers to fuel a home conference win over Smethport on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-13).

Myers led with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces while Emilee Ruter had 23 digs and five aces. Emily Eckert ran the offense with 17 set assists.

The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team took on Cameron County for three set victory on Monday, Sept. 12 at home.

With one player injured and another absent, the Lady Tigers were stretched thin, but managed to dominate on the court.

Olivia Rohrbaugh and Johanna Dickerson teamed up to lead the Lady Tigers each with seven kills. Rohrbaugh racked up ten digs and five aces while Dickerson carried 13 assists and 13 digs with six service aces.

The Oswayo Valley Lady Green Wave volleyball team got a tremendous game from Avaree Kellert on the way to a home win over Galeton on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16).

Kellert led with a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs.

Olivia Cook added nine kills, 10 aces, eight digs and a block while Praylan Perkins had a solid game with four kills, two aces, 16 digs and two blocks.