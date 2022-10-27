Austin Area School senior volleyball and golf athletes were honored during senior night last week.

Khloe Nicka, daughter of Josh and Negan Nicka and Wendy Gorham was honored as senior volleyball player.

Khloe’s activities include volleyball, vice president of Class of 2023, student at the Career Technical Center, and working as a certified nursing assistant.

Her future plans include attending college to become a registered nurse and to become a midwife.

Laydyn Valenti, son of Megan Clark and Matthew Valenti, was honored as volleyball manager.

Landyn has been manager for six years. He is also president of the National Art Honor Society.

Laydyn plans to attend Kent State and graduate with a four year zoology degree.

Keaton Shupe, son of Blair and Brooke Shupe, was honored for his participation in golf.

Keaton’s activities include student council president, National Honor Society, Class of 2023 president, basketball, golf and Austin Pride Committee.

He plans to attend college for software engineering, start a family after graduation and live happily ever after.

Austin’s volleyball record for this season is 3-4 overall with a tie 3-3 for conference games.

The Lady Panthers finished their regular season play on Thursday, Oct. 20 in a match-up againbst the Coudersport Lady Falcons.

The Lady Falcons took the match 3-2 after a close rally.